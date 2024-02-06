Hemant Soren’s arrest could override Nitish Kumar’s I.N.D.I.A. exit

This is not just a long-winded way of saying that Kumar’s defection will not have an impact on the 77 Lok Sabha seats that Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Orissa combined, but also point to the possibility that influences that may exist between states in the region are reciprocal.

In other words, the potentially most consequential event that has happened in eastern India since Kumar’s acrobatics, Hemant Soren's arrest, can create a dynamic that is unlikely to reinforce that set up by the Bihar floor show.

Let us dwell on the timing of Soren’s arrest and the possible calculations the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘think’ tank made before unleashing the Enforcement Directorate. Jharkhand is slated to hold assembly elections by December. Last term, the JMM won 30 seats, up 11; the Congress won 16, up 10; and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) one, up one. They had a pre-election alliance and formed the government, with the support of one member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Liberation Group, and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha member, eventually. It’s a solid government in terms of numbers, and it's unlikely the BJP will be able to destabilise it while preparing for the general elections.

Even after the elections, it will have no more than four or five months before assembly elections are to be held. The arrest is, therefore, quite incomprehensible, especially when you factor in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in which the BJP, in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), won 12 of the 14 seats. Going solo in the following assembly elections cost it badly.

The BJP, counter-intuitively, given its countrywide outreach, doesn’t seem to set much store by the tribal community in areas dominated by tribals — thus, its cold-shouldering of AJSU, and its picking a non-tribal chief minister, in Raghubar Das, in 2014. Now, Soren’s witch-hunt could turn the tribal votes against it. A statewide bandh called by tribal groups was cancelled, but only to pre-empt the possibility of the BJP using it to intensify the witch-hunt.

We don’t know what specific calculation prompted the arrest; there is, of course, the general propensity of the duumvirate that runs the BJP and the country to pursue its goal of a one-party state. What we do know is that it has helped the Opposition greatly. First, there is the possibility of both a tribal and a Jharkhandi backlash; the latter of the kind that greets the imposition of President’s Rule.

Second, Hemant Soren’s arrest has re-invigorated an Opposition jolted by Kumar’s defection. I.N.D.I.A. leaders are more confident they can mobilise and coalesce around this issue instead of being paralysed by Kumar’s exit.

Given multiple dynamics playing out in eastern India, I.N.D.I.A. should be confident of containing its effects within Bihar, and possibly even pull a few of the Mahagathbandhan’s chestnuts out of the fire in a state where it got just one seat in 2019.

(Suhit K Sen is author of ‘The Paradox of Populism: The Indira Gandhi Years, 1966-1977’.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.