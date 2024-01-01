Hidden slavery, absent state

Moreover, it is not the act of benevolence but the low wages for part-time domestic work which manufactures a worker’s consent to enter into a full-time, live-in domestic work arrangement. If the country’s domestic workers could easily access minimum wage for a normal workday, and if the abysmally low minimum wage was itself enhanced to accommodate the actual costs of living, the compulsion to take on 24x7 work arrangements would dissipate. It is the compulsion to work despite a significant portion of labour going unpaid, or no payment for overtime, that brings full-time, paid domestic work within the ambit of forced labour as per Article 23 of the Constitution. It is apt to say that full-time, live-in, paid domestic work arrangements are a form of forced labour wherein the word ‘forced’ must be construed to not only include physical or legal force but also force arising from economic compulsions.