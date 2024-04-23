How can India hold elections when it’s too hot to vote?

By David Fickling

How do you run a democracy when the mercury rises above 40 degrees Celsius?

That’s the problem faced by voters in India. A swath of the country’s east is sweltering under a brutal heatwave. The city center of Kolkata has emptied out, schools have cancelled classes, and one TV presenter collapsed on air with heat stroke.

The first round of seven-phase general elections, which took place on Friday, seems to have been another casualty: turnout was down four percentage points relative to the last poll in 2019, the Indian Express reported. Multiple officials quoted by the paper cited the effect of extreme heat, adding also that a busy wedding season and general apathy may have been factors.

Some of the most intense temperatures last week were on the east coast, keenly watched battlegrounds where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has traditionally been weak relative to its performance in the rest of the country. There were roughly 7.6 million fewer voters in the 102 seats polled Friday, according to estimates by Yogendra Yadav, an election analyst and political activist.

The world’s largest democracy is only going to struggle more with this as the planet warms. It will have to overhaul its hulking electoral machinery to keep up.