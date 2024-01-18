How India is failing its farmers

The bill proposes 35 revisions to the Electricity Act of 2003, with Section 5 drawing particular attention. This section allows more than one distribution licensee (or discom) in one region to distribute power to consumers. Although this was referenced in the 2003 Act, the prior legislation required the new discom to have its own cable and distribution infrastructure. The new bill, on the other hand, envisions a system in which the new entrant can use the incumbent discom’s distribution infrastructure in exchange for fees such as wheeling costs. Some, including opposition parties, perceive this as an obvious scheme to increase privatisation in the country.