Implicit obedience is not ethical

The paradoxical question is this.

Why do some people choose to dominate over and subjugate others to implicit obedience? Is it because of the innate desire of a human being , rather even animals, to pounce over the weak species? Or to have a commanding position and a superior state? Another paradox is this. Sometimes even the so-called victim would willingly submit to the authority and commands of superiority of another as also be humble and then follow and assume to play victim?. Don’t be a victim of surrender mania. If at all you see and feel pleasure in the act of surrendering, do so to God. Remember Krishna in the Gita, Manmana bhava madbhaktah madhyaji maam namaskuru (always think of Me, be devoted to Me, worship Me, and offer obeisance to Me). Unfortunately, both the perpetrators and the preys are ignorant of their identity: mirror images of the Almighty of God. If they realise that they neither dominate on others and expect such implicit obedience nor the victim assumes such implicit obligation.