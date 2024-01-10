In 2024-25, expect a mild slowing down 

The other factor, apart from global geopolitics, which can affect the growth outlook, is the national election in India. As we get into the model code of conduct period, inevitably it puts a brake on developmental spending. Apart from the Lok Sabha, there are many states, too, which are scheduled for elections to their respective state legislatures. Election-year does provide a small fiscal push to the economy, and the incumbent government fast-tracks pending projects, clears many more files, fills up vacancies in government jobs, and so on. All of this is a positive for the economy, even if fiscally suspect. The acceleration of expenditure now, in a pre-election spending spree, means post elections (after July), we may see a moderation in the spending momentum. Of course, the incumbent government might not choose to accelerate spending now, if it feels

that its re-election prospects do not depend on artificially inserting fiscal steroids for now!