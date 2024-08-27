In communion with Nature, we experience a deeper wisdom, a deeper humanity in ourselves and the inadequacy of our mundane lives. The great sunrises and sunsets ,the glistening mountains,, the rolling ocean, the wild forest, if only we can stop by, nurture our being and send forth the meaningful message that life does not consist in merely daily living and satisfaction of creature needs. In these marvels there is a solace, a serenity that brings us closer to the Divine because God exists in the immaculate silences of Nature. Walt Whitman says “give me again O Nature your primal sanities” asking Nature to furnish us with more sanity in a trouble weary world and the need to step away from the little human turmoil into the wider universe, reminding ourselves that there are other languages spoken by wind, water and wings. We are part of the grand design that surrounds us. Primeval man worshipped the elements and his deities peopled the forests.