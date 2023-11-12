In the GARP of clearing the air, polluted policy serves elites, political ends

Lastly, coordination. My colleagues at the Centre for Policy Research have long argued for an airshed approach, because pollution isn’t the making of one state – Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, all contribute to the noxious air that is killing us. Any solution requires coordination between political jurisdictions. Doing this right is “co-operative” federalism at its finest. But whether it is air or fiscal coordination, states and the Centre have systematically failed to build an institutional framework for cooperation. And so, we have the classic blame game – Centre blames states, states blame each other (and no, it doesn’t matter if two states have the same ruling party). It is the old routine. In the meanwhile, Happy Diwali, “cough”, “cough”. I did love the old days when we ignorantly burst firecrackers. Sssshhhhhhh.