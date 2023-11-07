In these polls, BJP is testing 2024 preparedness 

The central message of the plan was the determination of the party to reinforce its chances of retaining power in the state, which it lost narrowly to the Congress five years ago but clawed back after Jyotiraditya Scindia crossed over from the Congress to the BJP along with 22 MLAs of the former. According to reports emanating from the state, the BJP government is battling to hold on to its turf as the Congress under veteran Kamal Nath is mounting a stiff challenge. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who was displaced by Chauhan, now has a strong backing of another Congress stalwart of the state, Digvijaya Singh.