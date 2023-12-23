Will I.N.D.I.A. unite in Uttar Pradesh to fight BJP?

With the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. determined to stop the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s juggernaut in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, all eyes are on Uttar Pradesh, the state which sends the maximum number of MPs to the Lok Sabha, 80.

Major Opposition players in Uttar Pradesh are finalising strategies, and weighing options for forging alliances to arrest the BJP's dominance in the state, which has become a ‘New Hindutva' — a blend of aggressive Hindutva, hyper-nationalism and welfarism — laboratory under Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a recent meeting with the party high command, a section of Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders pitched for an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the general elections, arguing to push caste census as the main agenda to counter Hindu consolidation and welfarism in favour of the BJP.

The move, which comes after the 'Akhilesh-Vakhilesh’ and 'Chirkut' feud with the SP in the runup to assembly polls in five states, is to placate the dominant regional player in UP, which is also a key I.N.D.I.A. partner.

This is also seen as the Congress’ desperation to counter the BJP by joining hands with the SP and dropping its plan to go alone in UP. This is after the failure of many electoral experiments failed to catch the imagination of voters in the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections, and in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The grand old party was politically upbeat after the success of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and the assembly election win in Karnataka in May. The Congress wanted to reinvent itself and win back seats in UP almost three decades after it lost its support base to the Mandal era parties, the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The decline in the BSP's hold over the Dalits and the Muslims looking for an alternative to the SP made the Congress strategists ambitious.

A social base comprising the Dalits, a section of the OBCs and the Muslims were with the Congress until the 1990s, and their unity restricted the pro-Hindutva BJP to only two seats in the Lok Sabha. Now most of it has slipped away to either the SP or the BSP and a significant chunk to the BJP.

Following the rout in the Hindi heartland in the recent assembly polls, the Congress seems to have dropped its plans to go solo and to repeat at least the 2009 Lok Sabha tally of 21 seats in UP. What is forcing the Congress to fight the BJP in UP under the SP's umbrella is the hope that the two parties joining hands could dent the saffron outfits' massive Hindutva consolidation and counter the social engineering working against the SP.