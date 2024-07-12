India needs a middle-class-friendly Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is preparing to present the Union Budget for the sixth consecutive year. With July 23rd hardly a fortnight away, a palpable sense of anticipation among the public is evident, as past experiences have proved that the Budget offerings, especially on matters that impact the general public, are almost always mismatched with the current economic indicators.

Despite all the industrial and economic growth targeted in the interim budget in February, the most relatable benefit that concerns an ordinary taxpaying citizen is a change in tax benefits — what portion of their hard-earned savings should they forego for the greater good?

The working middle class is the backbone of our economy, but this is overlooked when it comes to tax benefits and incentives for this class. A significant aspect of being a person in the ‘middle class’ is understood to be their dependency on a monthly income. The painful irony is that the income they earn as well as most of the investments they make to secure their retired life are taxable, all the while having a laughable social security system.

The call for a significant raise in the rates of standard deduction and deduction limits under various heads and extension of tax slabs, should not be seen as a deterrent to the earning capacity of the government, but as a need of the hour to alleviate the demographic’s burden, given that most of these existing limits have seen half-decade anniversaries, if not more.

This would provide much-needed relief to the middle class and incentivise savings and investment for their future, thereby creating more stability in India’s economic growth. The government should acknowledge that the current income tax slabs and structure do not keep pace with inflation and rising costs of living, and the Budget should reflect this.

Also, when an investor moves their investments from one mutual fund to another, within the same asset management company, they are required to pay a capital gains tax. This is unfair to the investor, who has not realised those gains, acting as an enormous deterrent to efficient portfolio management.