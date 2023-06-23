India-US ties will reshape global Internet landscape

In a momentous address to the US Congress on June 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significance of India's digital public infrastructure (DPI) and advocated for a robust partnership between India and the United States to fuel its development. A joint statement by India and the US governments mention the intent to develop a ‘US India Global Digital Development Partnership' under which technology and resources from both countries will enable development and deployment of DPIs in developing countries.

India's digitisation journey has been remarkable, with the country witnessing a surge in Internet penetration, smartphone usage, and digital literacy. Popularly called as the catalysis by the Indian JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile) trinity, India has built a large number of DPIs over the past decade. Be it the Aadhaar, CoWin, UPI, ONDC, BHIM, among many others. These have changed the way delivery of public services, access to credit, and financial inclusion have deepened. These have overcome the digital, language, and geographic barriers to a large extent.

This India-US partnership on DPI will further elevate India's digital capabilities and harness the power of technology to drive inclusive growth and social development. The partnership can serve as a catalyst to add data, digital innovation, and democratic values to the global platforms. The collaborative efforts between India and the US also have the potential to enhance citizenry impact across nations.

By promoting transparent and accountable governance through digital platforms, the partnership can strengthen democratic institutions, empower citizens, and amplify their voices. This transformative power can be harnessed to drive positive change, foster greater civic engagement, and build a more prosperous and inclusive society. By collaborating on research, development, and implementation of cutting-edge technologies, both nations can unlock immense potential and deliver innovative solutions that ensure consumer trust and safety in the Web3 era.

As we stand on the cusp of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the convergence of data and digital technology is set to revolutionise various sectors, from healthcare to finance, from education to governance. India-US collaboration can lead to the creation of robust frameworks that protect user privacy, safeguard against cyber threats, and foster a culture of trust in the digital realm. The synergy between the world's two largest democracies can establish the de facto standard for secure and responsible digital practices, setting an example for other nations to follow.

Furthermore, this partnership has the power to bring about unprecedented inclusion, access, and empowerment. By leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and quantum computing, India and the US can bridge the digital divide, ensuring that citizens from all walks of life have equal opportunities to participate in the digital economy. This would foster social equity, uplift underserved communities, and enhance economic growth on a global scale. This will benefit the webpreneurs and techpreneurs from both countries.

India's concerns for the globe can be channelled to build a digital public infrastructure that fosters innovation, inclusivity, and trust aligns perfectly with the global goal of harnessing technology for the betterment of humankind.

We have an unparalleled opportunity to shape the Internet of the future, one that is built on principles of data sovereignty, digital rights, and democratic values. This is essential to ensure that much of large pools of financial capital that the US has for newer ventures can be used to scale and incubate businesses around DPIs that would emerge with this partnership.

By combining the strengths of both nations, this partnership can set new benchmarks in data-driven innovation, ensure the safety and trust of users in the Web3 era, and pave the way for a future where technology acts as a force for good, bringing about positive change and uplifting communities worldwide. This only emphasises the fusion of data, digital technology, and democracy, which India envisages for the world — an ideology that holds the potential to reshape the global Internet landscape.

(Srinath Sridharan is an author, policy researcher, and corporate adviser. Twitter: @ssmumbai.)

