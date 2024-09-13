India’s elite homeowners are now slumdog millionaires

Mumbai builder Ajit Gulabchand’s HCC Real Estate Ltd., or HREL, was the original 69 per cent owner. HREL, as well as other large shareholders, had raised debt for the venture by offering guarantees and share pledges. By May 2018, however, Lavasa had defaulted. A Bloomberg News article from the time paints a picture of decay and defeat: crumbling sidewalks; garbage rotting in the lake; a shell of a hotel in construction for seven years; and a resigned Gulabchand estimating the cost of revival at $1.5 billion.

That he wasn’t going to be a part of the solution became clear soon. In August 2018, the project slipped into bankruptcy. Gulabchand lost control of the township to an administrator. The banks played along, preferring to recover 60 billion rupees ($700 million) of claims via the sale of Lavasa. They didn’t enforce the guarantees. In July 2023, the insolvency tribunal cleared the sale to a new owner while releasing all securities and pledges, allowing more than $900 million of HREL’s assurances to just disappear. In March this year, Guabchand’s Hindustan Construction Co. divested its shareholding in HREL for $12,000. The guarantee had already gone, and now the guarantor, too, had left the building.

Hindustan Construction shares have jumped nearly 12-fold since March 2020. Other stakeholders weren’t as lucky. Few had ever heard of Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd., the savior chosen by the lenders. The new-owner-in-waiting lost no time in getting into trouble with India’s anti-money-laundering sleuths. It never completed the insolvency resolution from which the creditors were hoping for $137 million over nine years — a fraction of what they were owed.

Eventually, the lenders soured on Darwin, which, in turn, accused them of illegally pocketing the surety it had put up against concluding the purchase. Last week, the tribunal came down on the creditors’ side. The sale process will begin afresh. More years will be added to the decade-long wait for the hundreds of fully constructed new houses the suitor had promised.

The owners of mansions and apartments, some of whom are former ministers, movie stars, judges, businessmen and top bureaucrats, no longer dream of living alongside golf courses, amusement parks, a NASA research center, and a campus of Oxford University’s Said Business School. It’s only because of a desolate old-age home, and a college — Christ University of Bengaluru, not Oxford — that the town has a population. In a cruel twist on Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, Lavasa has taken rich people’s retirement savings and given them a shantytown to slum it out. A resident told me his wife had to carry an umbrella to the bathroom during this year’s monsoon.

The arc of the bankruptcy law in India bends toward power, not justice. And here, there is a power vacuum. The deadline for putting farmland to commercial use has come and gone. The environmental clearance has expired. Politicians have lost interest. Capturing power in crucial state polls later this year is their priority, not a project that has no more contracts to award.

So creditors could consider liquidating Lavasa Corp., and handing over management to the municipal authority of Pune, the nearest large city. Or, with a little imagination, they could turn their dying investment in 10,000 acres of land acquired from farmers — plus the manmade lake leased from a government agency— into a community of rain-swept idylls. Let individuals construct their cottages, with the infrastructure supplied by a people’s collective, rather than by a company or the government.

Lavasa won’t be among the 100 “smart cities” promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Does it even need to be? A smart village is a better destiny, and a superior alternative to a bankrupt, half-finished city where only a forlorn street is named after Portofino.