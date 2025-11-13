<p>From the green fields of Uttar Pradesh to the dusty lanes of Unnao, rural India remains the soul of India — where agriculture is not just an occupation, but a way of life. Yet today, that very soul stands strained. Farming — once the pride of our economy — has turned into a struggle for survival.</p><p>According to the National Statistical Office (NSO), the average monthly income of an agricultural household in India was a meagre <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/Pressreleaseshare.aspx?PRID=1896134#:~:text=Farmers'%20Monthly%20Income%20jumps%20to,in%202012%2D13:%20NSO%20Survey&text=National%20Statistical%20Office%20(NSO)%2C,2018%2D19%20is%20given%20below.&text=Average%20Monthly%20Income%20(in%20Rs.)&text=Source:%20NSS%20Report%20No.,reply%20in%20Rajya%20Sabha%20today.">₹10,218 in 2018-2019</a>. Nearly 57% of farm households were indebted as of 2021. With rising input costs — fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides having increased by more than 20% between 2019 and 2024 — profits have been squeezed to the point of extinction.</p> .<p>Farming has become expensive, uncertain, and heartbreakingly unrewarding. Once, the son of a farmer proudly followed in his father’s footsteps, or aspired for a respectable government job that gave stability and social standing. Today, both dreams have faded. The bond that tied generations to their land has weakened, replaced by uncertainty and migration.</p><p>As per the <a href="https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2042236">Economic Survey (2023-2024)</a>, rural-to-urban migration rose by over 45% between 2011 and 2021. Young villagers, unable to sustain themselves on farms, migrate to cities with little education or skill training. They form the invisible workforce — construction labourers, factory hands, domestic workers — living far from home, often without dignity or security. For every success story we celebrate, there are countless unseen faces struggling to survive.</p> .<p>True national growth cannot be measured by a handful of success stories. It must reflect in the dignity, stability, and income of the many — not in the prosperity of a privileged few.</p><p>Over 70% of India’s population still lives in rural areas. Yet, government policies, private investments, and even public imagination remain overwhelmingly urban-centric. Urban infrastructure bursts at the seams as migrants pour in, while rural India waits for its share of opportunity.</p> .<p>Rural infrastructure investment remains <a href="https://prsindia.org/budgets/parliament/union-budget-2024-25-analysis">below 20%</a> of total capital expenditure (PRS Legislative Research, 2024). This neglect is not merely inefficient — it is unjust. Strengthening our villages is not charity; it is an economic and moral imperative. <a href="https://www.nabard.org/auth/writereaddata/CareerNotices/0609225758Annual_Report_2021-22.pdf">Studies by NABARD (2022)</a> reveal that every rupee invested in rural roads or irrigation yields 2.5 times the return of comparable urban spending. Investing in the rural economy is not an act of benevolence — it is sound nation-building.</p><p>The urban elite often celebrate a ‘booming economy’. But an economy that grows only on paper, inflated by managed markets and inequitable distribution, is hollow at its core. The top 10% of Indian households <a href="https://www.oxfamindia.org/sites/default/files/Davos-India_Supplement.pdf">control 77% of total national wealth</a>, while the bottom 60% share less than 5%.</p><p>This is not merely an economic imbalance; it is a social fault line. When one part of India rises while another sinks, the entire structure weakens.</p> .<p>Equally important is the intent of governance. Between 2014 and 2024, India’s agricultural budget allocation <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2042236">grew from ₹27,000 crore</a> to ₹1.16 lakh-crore — yet <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2042236">less than 5%</a> of that reached marginal farmers directly (CAG, 2023). Under flagship schemes like PM-KUSUM and Fasal Bima Yojana, participation <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2042236">remains below 25%</a>, with limited awareness among smallholders.</p><p>The gap between policy intent and implementation remains India’s biggest challenge. Farmers do not need slogans; they need systems — in health, education, water, and infrastructure — that sustain their livelihoods. Rural healthcare spending, for instance, <a href="https://www.niti.gov.in/sites/default/files/2023-03/Health-Financing-in-India_0.pdf">remains below 1.2%</a> of GDP (NITI Aayog, 2023), far short of what is needed for a population that forms the majority of our nation.</p><p>Over 833 million Indians live across more than six lakh villages, each preserving distinct traditions, languages, and faiths (Census 2011). The <a href="https://hdr.undp.org/system/files/documents/global-report-document/hdr2023-24reporten.pdf">UNDP Human Development Report (2023)</a> found that social cohesion and women’s participation are directly linked to rural prosperity and education levels. Rural India is not our past; it is our foundation. If we forget its diversity, we risk losing our compassion.</p><p>Our national harmony depends as much on social balance as on economic equity. India cannot — and must not — be forced into a single mould. Ours is a civilisation of many faiths, tongues, and traditions — each deserving respect, each adding to the whole. We are not meant to be uniform; we are meant to be united.</p><p>The way forward lies in both compassion and pragmatism. Fair minimum support prices must be enforced. Farmer co-operatives and producer companies must be strengthened. Education must focus on rural skills — from food processing to sustainable farming, from digital access to rural entrepreneurship.</p><p>Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) should not be a tick-box exercise but a moral calling. Similarly, philanthropy — <em>daan</em> and <em>dharm</em> — must be rekindled as acts of national service. Empowering the rural poor is not a favour; it is the foundation of a stronger India.</p> .<p>Farmers and soldiers — the two pillars that hold up India — need not our pity but our partnership. When the farmer stands secure and the soldier stands proud, India stands strong.</p><p>Our ancestors believed in balance — <em>dharma</em> that evolved with time but never abandoned its roots. As we modernise, we must remember that progress divorced from the soil is fragile. Revitalising rural India is not nostalgia — it is a necessity. If we wish to build a strong, equitable, and compassionate India, we must begin from the soil — for that is where our nation truly grows.</p><p><em>Annu Tandon, a social worker, is national secretary of the Samajwadi Party, and former Member of Parliament, Unnao. X: @AnnuTandonUnnao.</em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)<br></em></p>