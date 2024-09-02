Industrial Smart Cities ticks all boxes. Challenge is in its timely execution

The announcement of Industrial Smart Cities is, arguably, the first major proactive policy decision by the Modi 3.0 government since the Union Budget 2024. During the run-up to the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the first 100-day plan for his third term was ready. But, much as the new BJP dispensation may deny, from all appearances the government has been caught in a policy paralysis since its formation.

Whether it was the realities of coalition politics or relentless pressure tactics of a rejuvenated Opposition, one saw a few ‘U-turns’ by the government, which made one wonder if ‘Team Modi’ had lost its nerve for reforms. Therefore, this and other decisions of the government for agri infrastructure funds and equity support for hydro-electricity projects in the Northeast have come as a reassurance that the government has its heart and head at the same place.

The Industrial Smart Cities Plan is significant in several ways. First, it reiterates the government's faith in rapid domestic industrialisation as the vehicle for accelerated growth. The creation of smart industrial cities addresses the twin problems of migration from rural to urban areas with employment opportunities at alternate locations without increasing congestion in existing large cities which are already under pressure. Hopefully, this creation of ‘smart cities’ with concepts like ‘walk to work’ will promote town planning instead of the unorganised growth that has been the norm so far causing a collapse of urban infrastructure across India.