Develop Mysuru, Hubbali-Dharwad to attract more investment: Kris Gopalakrishnan

I'm very optimistic. In the medium to long term I believe that we have a great opportunity to take advantage of the focus that the rest of the world is putting on India for many reasons. As India grows,, it's an opportunity for us to take advantage. I said medium to long term. In the short term, when you are integrated more to the global economy, you will be affected by its vagaries. So right now, the global economy is going through a slow period, and it will impact Karnataka. The Indian IT services industry derives only 10% of its revenue from India, 90% of the revenue comes from outside India. So if the world slows down, industry will slow down.