Israel’s genocide trial isn’t what it seems

By Noah Feldman

On Thursday, January 11, Israel will defend itself against genocide allegations in the United Nations’ International Court of Justice. But that doesn’t mean what you might think.

The ICJ is an unusual court. Its function is for governments to address their problems by suing each other under international law instead of, say, going to war. But it’s not a criminal court, it doesn’t have prosecutors, and it can’t try people for war crimes or crimes against humanity such as genocide. That makes it very different from the International Criminal Court.

The ICJ lawsuit is being brought by the government of South Africa following a 2022 rule change that allows any country to sue any other country, provided it can say it has an interest in international law being followed. South Africa is asking the court to issue a provisional order — the international analogue to a temporary restraining order — directing Israel to stop its military operations in Gaza. Even if the court were to do so, it has no direct mechanism for enforcement. Any enforcement action would have to come from the UN Security Council, where the US has a veto.

Until recently, to bring a suit in the ICJ, a state had to show that it had been directly affected by the actions of the party it was suing. But in 2022, the ICJ changed course. In a case brought by the Gambia against Myanmar, alleging genocide against Rohingya Muslims, the ICJ adopted the rule that any state that has signed a treaty may bring a suit against any other signatory for failing to follow the treaty. The legal Latin name for this rule is “erga omnes partes,” literally, “toward all parties.”