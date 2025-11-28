Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
January 1 and a toxic love triangle

January 1 and a toxic love triangle

By midnight, I expect temptation to have taken the hint and quietly exited my life. It hasn’t.
Jahnavi Gurjer
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 18:58 IST
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 18:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
New YearOpinionRight in the middle

Follow us on :

Follow Us