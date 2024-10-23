Joys of being in the moment

<p class="bodytext">We recently had the good fortune of attending the annual day celebrations of a play school, which included children in the playschool, nursery, and kindergarten. Among the various events, the dances of beautiful children attired in bright costumes dancing with gay abandon to peppy songs were a joy to behold. </p>.<p class="bodytext">This was followed by the parents being called to the stage, and with no rehearsal, they too grooved to the music and seemed to enjoy the moves and shakes while their children and their grandparents watched in awe and admiration as they too tapped their feet to the catchy music and clapped enthusiastically encouraging the participants, oblivious to any earthly worries or concerns. The simple joys of living in the moment!</p>.<p class="bodytext">Music and dance are great levellers and bring so much joy and happiness when you literally let your hair down and enjoy the moment. It may sound utopian, but what would it take for differences and issues amongst people to be mitigated by simply getting them all together on the dance floor, playing some random, peppy numbers, and getting them to do their own thing? Chances are, they might really smile at each other, perhaps for the first time, at the silliness, funny movements, and awkwardness of each other and may lose themselves to the joy of being in the moment. And may later probably be less hostile, more civil with each other, and view the other person from a new perspective. </p>.<p class="bodytext">There is a group of senior citizens who meet every morning in the local park. One of them leads the drill of simple stretching and breathing exercises, which all others follow, and this is finally followed by a laughter session. A session where they raise their hands, look at each other, and simply laugh loudly, uninhibitedly, boisterously. Their laughter is infectious and endearing and brings a smile to the faces of all the walkers passing by. Pure bliss in the moment and spreading a smile too!</p>.<p class="bodytext">We have this group of friends who meet regularly. During the last meeting, we learnt about a friend who had cut down on his visits to watering holes and is using the money saved to buy provisions for the needy, and another person shared that being retired now, he has less need for his formal and other clothes, and with every new shirt that he now buys, he is giving away two. I also know of a close relative who has been a scribe to blind students in writing their exams and also reading to them. </p>.<p class="bodytext">These people did what they believed was right, and the process brought them much happiness and joy. The sharing of experiences and the simple joys of giving and being in the moment are incredible. </p>