Judge India’s G20 presidency on progress achieved

The G20 Summit starting tomorrow (September 9) in New Delhi is a good opportunity for India to highlight its inclination and capacity to contribute to a global developmental agenda, and to shaping a new world order.

The gathering of world leaders in New Delhi is reflective of the uncertain times with some key absences and, so far, an apparent lack of consensus on the final joint statement. Some were quick to jump to interpret these absences and the elusive consensus as signs that the G20 is unravelling and losing effectiveness. However, the absence of individual leaders doesn’t mean the absence of the countries they represent, and, not surprisingly, the supposed lack of consensus is on a political issue — Ukraine.

Also, it now appears that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is probably absent more for domestic reasons rather than to ‘snub India’. The absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin is probably a ‘blessing in disguise’ since it will spare the hosts — India — the protocol nightmares at official dinners and group photographs.

The missing agreement on an acceptable formulation on the war in Ukraine is reflective more of the power of the ‘global West’ at the G20 rather than on the desire of the rest to have any remarks in the joint statement on the war. The practice of mentioning divisive political issues in the final G20 joint statement began with the previous summit in Bali (Indonesia) where the hosts succumbed to the pressure of the ‘global West’ and agreed to include a paragraph on the Ukraine war. Meanwhile, Indian officials continue to seek agreement on this issue, and may succeed.

While the media may focus on the possible lack of consensus, this should not be criteria to judge the success or failure of the summit. It would be far more instructive to look at the agreed outcomes that have been arrived at under India’s presidency of the G20 to appreciate the progress achieved.

Just a mention of a few should suffice to underline the tremendous work done:

The Chennai High-level Principles for a Sustainable and Resilient Blue/Ocean-based Economy, which seek to keep the oceans clean and healthy

The Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition

Ensuring inclusive technology transformation through the Digital Public Infrastructure(DPI). India’s use of DPI to boost inclusive growth is now recognised across the globe. India also advocated that the G20 push for women-led development across the globe.

These and several other initiatives were pushed by India, which looked at the year at the helm of G20 as an opportunity to refocus attention of the world, particularly the developed world, to the challenges facing the developing countries or as they are called under a new nomenclature — The Global South. The Covid pandemic and the response of the West, particularly their approach on vaccines, underlined the deep chasm that had evolved between the developed and developing world.

Further, the rivalry between the United States and China brought home not only the need to develop reliable and resilient supply chains, but also the necessity energising multilateralism through inclusiveness and reform of global institutions established more than 80 years ago. Not only financial institutions but also bodies like the UN Security Council.