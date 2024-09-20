Kamala Harris needs Joe Rogan

But, it’s questionable how effective any of these establishment endorsements are with the demographic Harris is struggling to win over and that Trump is centering his campaign around: younger working-class voters, particularly men. According to a NPR/Marist poll released earlier this month, Harris trails Trump 35% to 69% among White, non-college graduate men. A group called White Dudes For Harris launched a $10 million ad buy in swing states that targets this group.

This is where someone like comedian Joe Rogan, the King of the Podcast Manosphere, comes in. Harris will likely never get Rogan’s endorsement — he backed Senator Bernie Sanders in 2020 and seemed to prefer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Trump this cycle. Most of the time, he sounds like a MAGA mouthpiece — he is proto-Howard Stern, the original shock jock. The popular host has trafficked in the kind of White grievance and toxic masculinity politics associated with MAGA and has a loyal following of millions as a result. He is an anti-vaxxer, has used racial slurs on his podcast, and embraced antisemitic stereotypes. He has also hosted Alex Jones, members of the Proud Boys and other controversial guests on his show. Many artists and podcasters have requested that their work be pulled from Spotify, which hosts The Joe Rogan Experience. If progressives had the power to cancel anyone, it would probably be Rogan.

But even though Rogan and Trump appear to be fellow travelers, Rogan actually seems rather meh about the former president. He has notably not had Trump as a guest on his show, for instance, even as the former president makes the rounds to podcasts targeting young men. Rogan’s endorsement of Kennedy sparked a bit of a bro fight between the two, though Trump now says they are just fine. Mmkay.

Rogan is a unique cultural figure who is in a stratosphere to himself. He is a self-made entertainer with his own cult following. He was there before Trump’s political foray, and he will likely outlast him. Quite simply, he doesn’t need Trump, which is why he wasn’t scared to mock the former president and say the following about Harris.