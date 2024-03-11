Kindness begets kindness

"Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless." -Mother Teresa
This quote reminds me of my paternal grandfather’s words, who would often urge people to use gentle words instead of harsh ones. Over the last 2 decades, I have realized the power of the written and spoken words. Even the Bhagavad Gita in chapter 17, verse 15 says that our speech must have four important characteristics: it should not agitate, it should be truthful, it should be pleasant, and it should be beneficial to the listener and motivated solely by a sense of welfare of those to whom it is addressed. My parents have practiced this in their day-to-day life. Though my mother is not talkative, her unassuming and benevolent nature often creates a lasting impression. My father, on the other hand is known for his gift of the gab. ‘We always have a hearty laugh and feel good about life, whenever we meet you’ is the parting shot by most people who have interacted with him.
Recently, I had to rush to my parent’s aid, when my mother sustained burn injuries due to an unforeseen incident at home. Though the doctor assured us of her quick recovery, we restrained her from entering the kitchen for a week. Somehow the news of this incident reached the ears of my mother’s walking friends and father’s childhood pals. The trickle of visitors started with one or two and soon escalated to a roomful of well-wishers. Some came with freshly cooked food while others fervently prayed for her well-being.
This accident certainly escalated our stress levels but our trauma was short-lived thanks to the omnipresent compassion and positive vibes from near and dear ones! “What goes around comes around, doesn’t it,” remarked my aunt who stayed with us and cooked delicious meals. Indeed, the gentle ways of my parents, their helping nature and warm words have left an indelible mark on many people’s lives. The echoes of their kind words have sown the seeds of love in every heart they have touched sparking boundless gratitude and joy. As a delighted onlooker, I was in awe of the abundance of love and care showered on my mother, which made her sail through this difficult phase with ease! This quote by Blaise Pascal sums it up well - Kindness does not cost much, yet they accomplish much!