Kindness begets kindness

This quote reminds me of my paternal grandfather’s words, who would often urge people to use gentle words instead of harsh ones. Over the last 2 decades, I have realized the power of the written and spoken words. Even the Bhagavad Gita in chapter 17, verse 15 says that our speech must have four important characteristics: it should not agitate, it should be truthful, it should be pleasant, and it should be beneficial to the listener and motivated solely by a sense of welfare of those to whom it is addressed. My parents have practiced this in their day-to-day life. Though my mother is not talkative, her unassuming and benevolent nature often creates a lasting impression. My father, on the other hand is known for his gift of the gab. ‘We always have a hearty laugh and feel good about life, whenever we meet you’ is the parting shot by most people who have interacted with him.