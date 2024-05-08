Kindness has no expiry date

Since Nana Hazrat, our term of endearment and respect for my maternal grandfather, passed away many years before my birth, he lives only through the stories narrated by my mother, which helps me sketch him out in my mind. This brief episode is from his octogenarian years, when old age had marred his memory and as a result he once lost his way to home after a stroll in the neighbourhood. However, a barber of the area, who knew him as a client, brought him back home safely. The short affair, with no literary embellishments or a great deal of strong dramatic extravaganza makes it too plain and easy to forget but that was not the case.