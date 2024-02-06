Laser in the eye

The operation for the second eye was undertaken three weeks later, which once again went off smoothly. But the intervening three weeks were a real nightmarish experience. The two eyes—one after the removal of cataract and power correction and the other, which was not—saw two different images of the same object, either with or without the earlier glasses. I felt disoriented and almost permanently uncomfortable. Although the reason is well understood, the experience can be quite weird. It is better to perform the two surgeries as close as possible to each other.