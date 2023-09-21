Law and live-in relationships

More importantly, why do women file false cases? Mostly because they fear the shame and ostracization that follow if they cannot marry their partner with whom they had premarital sex, a strong social taboo. In this case, an observation by the Court is telling: “This Court finds that this is another case where, after enjoying the live-in relationship, the young couple have parted ways. The girl, like in the majority of cases, has lodged an FIR in a vain bid to enter into a secure relationship of marriage with the applicant and come within the ambit of the socially accepted norms and relationship of marriage”. This implies that the woman’s allegation of rape is inherently frivolous because she

was in a consensual live-

in relationship.