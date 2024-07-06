Learning by the letter

As a student, I struggled with several subjects, and my father noticed this when he visited us in Chennai. He decided to help me by sending inland letters and postcards with important lessons copied from my classmates in Mumbai. After office hours, he would go to my classmates’ homes and copy lessons from their note books on inland letters, postcards, and sheets of paper and mail those envelopes to me. These letters were a lifeline for me, as they provided much-needed assistance and guidance to excel in my studies.