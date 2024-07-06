Learning by the letter

When I was in the second standard at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Mumbai, my mother’s health issues required medical attention, and I had to relocate with her to Chennai for a few months. In the process, I missed my school classes. But staying away from school was like heaven in that
age, but only for a few days until my parents found that idle minds are the devil’s workshop.
However, I was fortunate enough to have a father who always encouraged me to learn and strive for the best. In those days, inland letters and postcards were the primary means of communication, and I remember the excitement of receiving letters from my father, who lived in the bustling city of Mumbai.
As a student, I struggled with several subjects, and my father noticed this when he visited us in Chennai. He decided to help me by sending inland letters and postcards with important lessons copied from my classmates in Mumbai. After office hours, he would go to my classmates’ homes and copy lessons from their note books on inland letters, postcards, and sheets of paper and mail those envelopes to me. These letters were a lifeline for me, as they provided much-needed assistance and guidance to excel in my studies.
Receiving these letters was a thrilling experience. Every morning, I would anxiously wait for the postman to deliver the mail. Once I got hold of the letters, I would quickly run inside and read them, eager to learn from the valuable information they contained. Some contained assignments and homework projects. They often contained important formulas, diagrams, and explanations that helped me understand the concepts better.
These letters also served as a window to the world outside Chennai. My father often shared stories of his daily life in Mumbai, which consisted of traffic, office work, and social activities. These stories not only provided entertainment but also broadened my horizons and gave me a glimpse of Mumbai.
As the years went by, my academic performance improved, and I was able to secure admission to college. The inland letters and postcards played a significant role in my journey, as they instilled a sense of discipline and inspired me to work hard towards my goals.
Looking back, I am grateful for the humble beginnings and the invaluable lessons I learned from those inland letters and postcards. They were not just a means of communication but also an essential tool in shaping my future. Today, as I reflect on the significance of those messages, I am reminded of the importance of perseverance, determination, and the unwavering support of loved ones in shaping one’s destiny. I would also say India Post Hum Sab Ka Dost.