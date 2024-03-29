Legal hurdles to protect groundwater

In addition, there is a need to relook at the Karnataka Act, which falls short in several aspects. The law has constituted an authority for groundwater management and is primarily aimed at the regulation of borewells. However, the law needs to aim at conservation, which would at least express the state’s interest in ensuring water is a common resource it can protect. For example, the state government can draw inspiration from the Kerala Groundwater (Control and Regulation) Act, 2002, which clearly states that it is aimed at conservation, regulation, and control of its extraction, whereas the Karnataka law simply aims at control of development and management of groundwater. It does not imbibe conservation principles into the Act and merely acts as a rubber stamp that provides permissions to drill borewells.