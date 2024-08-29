Lessons from Bt cotton

The Supreme Court of India has directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to develop a national policy on genetically modified (GM) crops, involving all stakeholders, preferably within four months. The Bench emphasised the need to involve state governments in this process, considering the constitutional framework that assigns certain subjects to state governance. Currently, almost all state governments in the country adopt a precautionary approach to GM crops, with some explicitly banning them as a matter of policy. Most states also do prohibit open-air field trials, recognising the risk of irreversible contamination that this “living technology” poses once released into the environment. The state governments have decided to err on the side of caution on this controversial scientific matter so that risks can be avoided. After all, scientific risk management begins with risk avoidance where possible.