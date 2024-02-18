Let’s do V-Day the old Indian way!

Add to this, spring rituals with some fun poetic conventions -- it was believed that trees, like pregnant women, have strong cravings and would refuse to flower until those are fulfilled. These longings are always linked to women. The Tilaka tree, it is said, blossoms when a pretty woman glances at it, and the Champaka tree when it hears her tinkling laugh. The Nameru flowers when a woman sings to it, and the Kurabaka when she embraces it. The Bakula tree blossoms when sweet wine from the mouth of a beautiful woman is sprinkled on it, and even stranger, the Ashoka tree blooms when a beautiful woman strikes it with her foot. Women also plucked mango blossoms and offered them to Manmatha, to help arm him with flower arrows to strike some other unsuspecting target.