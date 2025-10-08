Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Love, lights and a wise act

Love, lights and a wise act

Our stage presence in the course of the full-length play was to be characterised by intense romance in the beginning, separation in the middle and reunification in the denouement.
Somnath Sarkar
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 19:00 IST
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 19:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionRight in the middleTheatre

Follow us on :

Follow Us