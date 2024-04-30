Make NOTA count

While many voters whose names are printed on the voter list do not wish to vote, we also have the problem of many eligible voters who are eager to vote but cannot do so because they do not find their names on the voter list despite being registered voters. Solving this recurring problem is equally important. To address this, names should only be removed from the electoral roll with evidence of the voter’s death or relocation. This should be done only after confirming that the name has been included in the relevant voter list. Further, the name of a voter should not be removed on the grounds that he no longer stays in the residence where he was residing earlier.