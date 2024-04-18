Making sense of China’s magical 5.3% growth

China’s first-quarter 5.3 per cent growth handily beat expectations and Beijing’s own target of “around 5 per cent.” But if you ask households, companies and even the taxman, the reality on the ground feels a lot less rosy.

By the end of 2023, only 9.5 per cent saw good job prospects, according to the central bank’s latest urban depositor survey. Preparing for rainy days, households added 8.6 trillion yuan ($1.2 trillion) in their savings in the first quarter, prompting some banks to discontinue long-term fixed-income offerings to protect their margins. The CSI 2000 Index, whose small-cap companies are more sensitive to business cycles, is down 20 per cent for the year. Meanwhile, as of February, government fiscal revenue fell 2.3 per cent from a year ago.

Accusations that China is cooking its economic-expansion statistics have been around for decades. But to understand its economy and political system better, one should try to reconcile and make sense of the difference between the headline number and people’s daily perceptions. As far as I can see, two forces are at play.