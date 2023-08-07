Meo Muslims and the tensions that led to Haryana communal violence

Manesar was back in the news again in July end as he posted a video on social media platforms a day before the violence. He said he would join a “Shobha Yatra” being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists in Nuh on July 31. He appealed to people to join the procession. Though, in the end, he did not join it, the post angered the local Meo community because of his suspected involvement in the twin murder case.