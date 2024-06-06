Mind the trail you leave behind

In our day to day life, how many hearts, hopes,expectations and dreams do we not break at the altar of our egos, negative feelings like jealousy, greed, one-upmanship or plain thoughtlessness? A reassuring smile to the diffident, a compliment to the struggling student, a gesture of thanks to the one who extended a helping hand in your adversity, Small gifts to show your appreciation , a pat on the black to the one with sagging spirits....

Take us a long way in the right direction. Let all the trails that follow us be written in glitter.