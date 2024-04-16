Modi is making Lok Sabha polls all about himself

By Andy Mukherjee

India’s general election will get under way this week as a big summer sale. The two main political rivals will each try to attract nearly 1 billion eligible voters by claiming that their version of the future will cause less buyers’ remorse five years from now.

Yet, the promotional packages are very different. The opposition Congress Party is offering a bouquet of assurances — on urban jobs and apprenticeships, basic incomes for the poor, minimum wages, floor prices for crops, religious freedom, and protection of constitutional rights. By contrast, the ruling, right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party has one product: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 24 key promises in the BJP manifesto are all “Modi ki guarantee,” Hindi for Modi’s guarantees.

I counted 50 pictures of Modi in the 69-page document before I gave up. The Congress Party, on the other hand, has deliberately underplayed the role of Rahul Gandhi, its de facto leader and star campaigner, in its 46-page manifesto. A part of that decision may be to shield the most famous last name in Indian politics — the family has given three prime ministers — from further attacks. Modi, a first-generation politician, misses no opportunity to accuse Gandhi of being a privileged political dynast.

Besides, to fulfil pledges, the Congress Party must first capture power. That part of the equation is itself looking shaky, with the most recent pre-poll survey giving a 12 percentage point lead to the ruling party and its allies. A 40 per cent vote share for BJP (plus 6 per cent for its allies) could well translate into the most convincing win in any Indian election in four decades. Even if Modi’s advantage narrows or disappears, and the Congress-led alliance of more than two dozen opposition parties somehow manages to snatch victory, other ambitious leaders of the coalition may not agree on Gandhi as their prime ministerial candidate. Or they may not back the Congress manifesto in its totality.

Still, if history is any guide, the contest isn’t over. Since 1997, the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies in New Delhi has conducted the country’s most extensive investigation into voter attitudes under its Lokniti program. In 2004, 48 per cent respondents in the Lokniti-CSDS pre-poll survey had said the government of the day deserved another chance; 30 per cent had said no. And yet, the then BJP-led administration met with an unexpected defeat. This time, 44 per cent want a third term for Modi, while 39 per cent do not wish to see him return to power.

There is disaffection in the air, which is where the guarantees come in.

The top reason people are giving for wanting Modi back is that he has done good work. The Hindu temple he consecrated in January is the “work” for which they admire his government the most, they said while replying to a separate question. The second-biggest reason for supporting the prime minister is his welfare agenda.