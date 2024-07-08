Modi’s Moscow visit comes at a crucial time

Another compelling issue is the de-dollarisation of BRICS. This involves member nations discarding the US dollar as a reserve currency and transacting in other currencies. The problem here is that there are not many takers for the Indian Rupee, and Russia seems to be sitting on a large pile of Indian Rupees. India has opened its doors to Russian businesses: for example, the Rosneft-Essar Oil deal in 2018, and more recently, in September 2023, the Indo-Russian joint venture Kinet Railway Solutions for the manufacture of Vande Bharat trains. That said, more projects need to be unveiled from India’s side. During Modi’s Russia visit, a push for more investment in the manufacturing sector is expected, which will help in an uptick of jobs in the country.