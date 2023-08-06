Modi’s semiconductor manufacturing plan is a ‘semi-con’

This is also why companies need to be wary of taking small financial subsidies from the Union government, since it almost always comes with binding constraints that may not be beneficial in the long run. Financial assistance of $2 billion is peanuts for Micron, but by being forced to go to Gujarat, which does not have an established ecosystem like Tamil Nadu or Karnataka, Micron may be ‘$2 billion wise, $200 billion foolish’. This is not the first instance that the Modi government has played politics with electronics manufacturing initiatives. In the run up to the Gujarat election, it forced the then announced Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor investment to shift from Maharashtra to Gujarat. The project was subsequently called off and it will not be far-fetched to impute that the coercion of the Modi government may have played a role in the cancellation.