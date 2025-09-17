Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Monsoon Meltdown | Why Guwahati must adapt before it’s too late

Monsoon Meltdown | Why Guwahati must adapt before it’s too late

Community monitoring and smarter infrastructure can turn Guwahati’s flood response from reactive to proactive
Shreya Gupta
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 09:56 IST
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 09:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
flood damagetransport servicesfloodsOpinionGuwahatai

Follow us on :

Follow Us