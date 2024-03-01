More parents resist giving every child a mobile phone

Seventy-three parents are now in a group established for Fernyhough’s daughter’s primary school, representing about a quarter of the pupils there. Many have expressed relief, says Fernyhough, at finding others who want to delay purchasing phones until their kids are much older, like 14.

Her goal is to get 30 per cent of parents in every primary school in the country to make the same commitment, creating a greater sense of choice among themselves and their kids. “If we’ve got one in three delaying phones, then you’re not completely on your own,” Fernyhough says.

Similar grassroots activities in America are being led by schools that found the prevalence of these devices in classrooms stunted learning and impeded relationships. Those efforts likely gained steam after the US surgeon general last year warned that social media carried “a profound risk of harm” to children. Around the same time, the state of Florida passed a law compelling public schools to ban smartphones during class time, and nationwide school bans were already being encouraged or enforced by law in the UK, Italy and China.