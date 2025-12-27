Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
MTV | The channel that made youth culture, now fades into history

MTV | The channel that made youth culture, now fades into history

From cultural disruptor to nostalgic relic, MTV’s journey traces how relevance is built, sustained, and eventually surrendered.
Salil Jayakar
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 04:56 IST
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 04:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
EntertainmentOpinionYouthmtv

Follow us on :

Follow Us