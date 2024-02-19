Navigating the path to UN sustainable development goals

Secondly, achieving economic growth, anti-poverty initiatives, and inequality reduction shall be pursued interchangeably, as each one is interdependent. The development of the skilled workforce of unemployed persons in backward areas needs further impetus to increase employability. Offering fiscal incentives to MSM entrepreneurs would bring significant change in all walks of life. Increasing the number of days of employment to more than 100 days per year under the NREG Act would facilitate arresting underemployment of the unskilled workforce, especially in the regions that are lagging behind. As a major solution to the nutritional needs of the poor, especially children under five years of age, elderly persons, anemics, and pregnant women, the household-based subsidised quantity of critical food under the public distribution system should be enhanced.