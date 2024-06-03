NEP recommends, but who can follow?

Let us look at the four-year undergraduate programme. Currently, due to acute faculty shortages and infrastructure limitations, colleges are struggling to meet the demands of three-year degree programmes. With the four-year UG programme, the institutions have an additional batch of students which demands additional faculty, infrastructure etc. There is a provision for research during the fourth year and the students may prefer this since it comes with certain advantages while they pursue PG and research degrees. The NEP has suggested that HEIs will have the flexibility to offer three different designs of Master’s programmes. Although such flexibility is desirable, it should not be imposed on institutions in view of their constraints and shortcomings. Since this has the ‘research’ component, institutions may be willing to opt for it as a brand-building exercise. But care has to be taken in the interest of students and the subject, by way of stipulating the eligibility criteria to be satisfied by the HEIs to avail themselves of this option.