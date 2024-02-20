New idioms for New India

English Idioms are sometimes a problem to figure out and could contribute to confusion or entertainment, depending on how one views them. Hence a term like “it’s raining cats and dogs,” could have a young person, when first encountering the term in a lesson, looking up at the sky for falling felines and canines, along with the rain.
In present times, Indian English could contribute its own idiom to the other Indian words that the British carried back with them to England, along with the Chicken Tikka Masala recipe and the Kohinoor diamond, both of which they claim to be their own.
It would not need rocket science to grasp the meaning of the term, “it’s raining Bharat Ratnas”! In earlier years, there were limited recipients of this honour, but five names have already been announced and judging by today’s new item, wherein the Telugu Desam Party has asked for the award to be conferred on its Founder CM, N T Rama Rao, there may be some more surprises in store.
Already a Padma Shri holder for his contribution to cinema, Rao’s claims to fame besides him serving as CM for seven years, could be that he was the first politician to use the Ratha Yatra, for his election campaigns. A Chevrolet van was modified for the purpose and given the name of Chaitanya Ratha. Additional points in his favour could be that he held the audience in thrall with his portrayals of the deities, Rama, Shiva and Krishna.
One grouse against successive governments is about the need to confer this award posthumously. Of what use is it, except to please his family, or maybe help with electoral gains, especially in a crucial election year.
Of the five awards announced, four are deceased of which one is non-political and the well-deserved one for Dr. M.S. Swaminathan. Mr. L.K. Advani, who might be grateful for this Consolation Prize, may also appreciate that when it comes to press and TV bytes, only he can hold sway. Here, one must recall the disappointment expressed by the accomplished scientist Dr. C.N. R. Rao, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the same year as Sachin Tendulkar. All the press and television publicity went to Sachin, leaving the scientist wondering about the media’s priorities.
Dead men tell no tales. Or else, the blunt late Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, would probably have expressed indignation with no love lost for the BJP’s progenitors, the RSS. Narasimha Rao would likely maintain a sphinx-like silence over the award, akin to the stance taken during the demolition of Babri. Charan Singh, of farming stock, would perhaps rue the fact that farmers are still getting a raw deal and be aghast at the way that farmers’ protests are being dealt with in present times.
Since the Bharat Ratna has already been politicised, one can think of a few more worthy names to be added to this list. Despite the animosity of the BJP towards the Gandhi-Nehru family, a Bharat Ratna for Mrs. Indira Gandhi should be considered seriously. Besides dispelling the myth that the party is vindictive, it is Mrs. Gandhi’s Emergency and her clampdown on constitutional bodies that has shown the way to the BJP. After all, it is the Congress’ UAPA that has been further weaponized by this Union Government.
Another deserving worthy would certainly be Mr Deve Gowda, who served in the Congress, then became a part of the breakaway Janata Dal and even served a jail term during the Emergency. Besides being Chief Minister of Karnataka as also Prime Minister, Deve Gowda with his much-touted secular credentials has shown us how Janata Dal Secular can become a part of the right-wing BJP.
But, of course the Bharat Ratna is not the prerogative of politicians and the BJP certainly owes its success to its many other flag-bearers. There should be serious consideration of this award to Kangana Ranaut, who despite a flailing career, was able to get Y category security from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, over threats to her life, from the Shiva Sena. She is also deserving of it for being reinstated on X, after a two-year ban by Twitter for her incendiary posts during the West Bengal elections.
As with politics, the politicisation of the Bharat Ratna has added value to it in that it has united strange bedfellows, by awarding them in the same year.