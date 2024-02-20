New idioms for New India

One grouse against successive governments is about the need to confer this award posthumously. Of what use is it, except to please his family, or maybe help with electoral gains, especially in a crucial election year.

Of the five awards announced, four are deceased of which one is non-political and the well-deserved one for Dr. M.S. Swaminathan. Mr. L.K. Advani, who might be grateful for this Consolation Prize, may also appreciate that when it comes to press and TV bytes, only he can hold sway. Here, one must recall the disappointment expressed by the accomplished scientist Dr. C.N. R. Rao, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the same year as Sachin Tendulkar. All the press and television publicity went to Sachin, leaving the scientist wondering about the media’s priorities.