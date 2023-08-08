Stop this retributive justice against Muslims

Even though Justice Lau Nageswara Rao, former Supreme Court justice, was only two months away from retiring after serving on the nation's top court for six years in April 2022, he could not have seen the State disobeying the judiciary in such a blatant manner.

On April 20, 2022, Rao and fellow judge Justice BR Gavai stayed the ongoing demolitions in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri locality by the Delhi Municipal Corporation. The display of the State’s bulldozer might kickstarted within four days of communal violence, which erupted in a hackneyed fashion when a Hindu religious procession, armed with guns and swords while shouting provocative slogans, passed a mosque.