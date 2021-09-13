Education: Victimhood or responsibility?

It is our vision that decides whether we would become a medium for happiness or cause of miseries for others as well as for ourselves. We can see the best in everyone around us, only up to the extent to which we see the same in ourselves.

If you see yourself as just a simple human being who looks at oneself with no colours, then ask yourself this simple question: Would the ones who value life choose to do any such activity which is 'detrimental' to the value of life? A simple human being’s answer will simply be: No, they won’t.

The media is seen as a mirror of society. If you keep yourself abreast of current global affairs through media then it won’t be difficult for you to understand what diplomatic manoeuvrings day in and day out, at the level of nations depict. Precisely, we see powerful countries intentionally creating such situations wherein other countries are forced to buy war weapons from them or favourably open their markets for them. Though, enwrapped in a velvety kerchief of diplomacy, aren’t their intentions criminal in essence? Cut to another arena, don’t we see that by exploiting psychological weaknesses and biases which people have towards one or the other religion, subversive activities across the globe are rising?

Who is to be blamed for this? Business tycoons? Religious leaders? Political leaders? Media/ intellectuals? Criminals? Or we ourselves? Well, that I leave it to you to ponder over and answer for yourself individually as one’s answer may vary depending on one’s vision.

But what decides one’s vision? Isn’t it education? And, isn’t our behaviour/conduct shaped by our education? And incidents of crime are shaped by the failure of proper conduct/behaviour (read education) and vision. Crime means choosing to do that which is ‘detrimental to the value of life’.

Is our global education system not shaping up individuals with lopsided personalities? What should it be valuing: victimhood or responsibility? Separatist, compulsive, survival attitude or integral, united and ultimately liberal attitude? And what is really valued currently? Just meditate. Meditation enhances the vision.