Of whatabouteries and a culture of misogyny

Earlier too, the way the teacher-recruitment scam fanned out and tales of rampant corruption and money changing hands came to the fore, many of the scamsters were seen to be close to the TMC top brass. Even in the RG Kar episode, the prompt appointment of Sandip Ghosh as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College shortly after his resignation from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, despite allegations of several wrongdoings, was read as evidence of his close connection with the TMC and, in turn, the TMC’s ‘tolerance’ of his misdeeds (a Special Investigation Team has been constituted by the state government to investigate “allegations of financial irregularities” at RG Kar Hospital). A brutal attack launched on ED officials and the media by alleged supporters of Trinamool leader Shahjahan Sheikh at Sandeshkhali and the eagerness with which the party tried to defend him — scores of allegations of land grabbing along with complaints of sexual assault notwithstanding — sparked off widespread condemnation against both the party and the administration.