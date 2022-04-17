off the record

A different ‘entertainment’ for foreign diplomats

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari watched the film The Kashmir Files with diplomats from various countries in Mumbai. The special screening for the Governor, diplomats and trade representatives was organised by Brahma Research Foundation. Consul General of New Zealand and Dean of Consular Corps Ralph Hays, Israel Consul General Kobbi Shoshani, Sri Lankan Consul General Valsan Vethody, Argentinian Consul General Guillermo Eduardo Devoto, Indonesia’s Consul Eknosur, and trade representatives were present. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar was also present. The Governor was welcomed by the Chairman of the Brahma Foundation Vijay Page.

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai

Cobra in Maha politics

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray and senior NCP leader and state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had a verbal duel last week — the cobra style! Addressing a public rally in Thane, Raj, an orator-par-excellence, said about Awhad: “...look at his face, it is like the open hood of a cobra.” But, Awhad, a firebrand leader and orator himself, shot back: “When I open the hood, I can strike back at my opponents.” Not only that, he gestured his hands like a hissing cobra!

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai

A lacklustre victory

The Trinamool was expected to win the by-election to the Ballygunge Assembly constituency in south Kolkata. And it did, having fielded Babul Supriyo, former BJP central minister and MP from Asansol, as its candidate, who had joined the Trinamool earlier. A section of Muslim voters was against Trinamool’s choice, yet the party went ahead with Supriyo. Consequently, a dip in the margin of votes exposed the voters’ unhappiness against the party. Also, votes went in favour of the Left party candidate, catapulting it to the second spot replacing the BJP. The egoistic attitude of the party has not gone well with the community that has continued its support for Mamata Banerjee for the third consecutive term.

Mohammed Safi Shamsi, Kolkata

Coordination conundrum

On Friday, 13 top Opposition leaders issued a joint statement expressing deep anguish over the rising incidents of communal violence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” over the incidents. Some Opposition leaders believe that a more coordinated approach would have got more signatures. However, this was an issue. AAP wasn’t approached due to Congress’ antipathy towards it. Approaching Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav was a unique case. Apparently, Yadav had changed his mobile number. He couldn’t be reached by any of the leaders to get his signature. None of the coordinators found it prudent to reach out to SP’s Ramgopal Yadav to find his boss, who is also his nephew.

However, Maharashtra leaders ensured that the statement got the endorsement of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Shemin Joy, New Delhi