On reservations for religious minorities

Reservations for Muslims in legislatures continued up to Independence and when the Constituent Assembly met, the idea of reservations for religious minorities was not opposed, except by a few. When the Advisory Committee on Certain Political Safeguards for Minorities (headed by Vallabhbhai Patel) submitted its report on August 8, 1947, to the Constituent Assembly, it recommended that there should be reservations for religious minorities in legislatures. The Constituent Assembly adopted a resolution approving this on August 27, 1947. That date is relevant because even then, no one had a clue what Partition would mean for the country.