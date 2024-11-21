Our roads cannot remain death traps for pedestrians

<p>Indian roads are among the deadliest in the world — and most fatalities occur close to pedestrian infrastructure.</p><p>Late at night on November 4, a speeding Delhi Transport Corporation bus veered <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/dtc-bus-hits-constable-pedestrian-monastery-market-9654141/">out of control</a> and mounted a pavement before striking an electricity pole and crushing two people — a student and a policeman — to death.</p><p>Less than six months before this bizarre incident, in Bengaluru, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/ksrtc-bus-mows-down-pedestrian-driver-absconding-3042532">mowed down</a> a pedestrian close to the city’s main bus station in broad daylight. Even as the bus driver absconded, the police filed a routine report and there the matter rested.</p><p>This was far from an isolated incident: Bengaluru experienced <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/907-pedestrians-killed-in-bengaluru-between-2017-and-2020/articleshow/96980677.cms">907 pedestrian deaths</a> between 2017 and 2020. Newspapers frequently report road accidents, many of them fatal, which has prompted researchers to delve into the underlying causes behind the high occurrence of such incidents.</p><p>At a time when cities are becoming more urbanised, pedestrian safety is a major concern: <a href="https://tripc.iitd.ac.in/assets/publication/RSI_2023_web.pdf">around 35 per cent</a> of traffic deaths in some urban areas involve pedestrians. But the topic receives inadequate government attention.</p><p><strong>Inadequate infrastructure</strong></p><p>An average <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-67282165">19 lives are lost</a> to road accidents every hour.</p><p>The high incidence of pedestrian fatalities in cities can be attributed to a variety of factors including hazardous driving, risky pedestrian behaviour, insufficient traffic regulations, and slack enforcement of those rules.</p><p>Inadequate infrastructure is another key contributing factor.</p><p>Although hundreds of thousands of pedestrians use city roads daily during peak hours, there’s a widespread <a href="https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eastsj.2020.100003">lack</a> of adequate pedestrian infrastructure. In particular, motorisation in cities is a relatively recent development, and many cities haven't yet introduced the infrastructure required to safely accommodate the increasing number of pedestrians and vehicles.

How pedestrian behaviour contributes

Poor safety practices add to the problem. For example, pedestrians frequently cross congested roadways in hazardous locations and motorists don't always yield to them, particularly at intersections. Many cities lack effective traffic enforcement, so this risky pedestrian behaviour often persists unchecked.

Researchers have found most pedestrian-related incidents occur in urban areas, where pedestrian-vehicle interactions are frequent. Many of the fatalities occur close to pedestrian infrastructures such as bus stops, pavements, road overbridges and traffic intersections.</p><p>A study in <a href="https://doi.org/10.1016/j.trpro.2020.08.104">Chennai</a> revealed that pedestrians aged 25 to 34 are most commonly involved in accidents at traffic intersections, mostly due to breaches of right-of-way regulations. That study also found that prevalent risky behaviour among vehicle drivers, such as driving against oncoming traffic, lane changes without due diligence and reckless overtaking, frequently culminated in accidents.</p><p>In <a href="https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17457300.2020.1725894">Kolkata</a>, accident data reveal that pedestrian fatalities at crossings correlate with higher numbers of vehicles, rapid approach speeds and frequent overtaking. These issues are typically exacerbated by cars encroaching onto footpaths due to limited forward visibility and the absence of dedicated pedestrian signals.

Similar risks are associated with the roadway links between intersections, particularly when pedestrians have inadequate crossing options and roads lack distinct markings or sufficient lighting.

Risky intersections play a part

Intersections constitute the most perilous locations within road networks in developing nations. However, the current intersection design guidelines prioritise traffic efficiency over pedestrian safety. </p><p>A study of pedestrian safety in <a href="https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ssci.2016.05.014">Mumbai</a>, which focused on the hazards pedestrians encounter when they deviate from designated paths while crossing roads, found that abrupt path changes increase the likelihood of accidents.</p><p>Extended waiting periods at intersections also exacerbate pedestrian hazards, as these delays may incite irritation and impatience, prompting pedestrians to cross unsafely even when faced with speeding oncoming traffic.</p><p>To alleviate traffic congestion at crossings, authorities often construct interchanges where roads are placed at different levels to prevent conflicting traffic movements. These constructions increase vehicle speed, increasing the danger for pedestrians crossing roads.

Pedestrians who rely on public transport also encounter increased difficulty accessing buses because stops are frequently relocated farther from crossings, necessitating longer walking distances.

Jaywalking

Delhi, which has one of the most appallingot ho records of road-related fatalities in India, exemplifies the complexities of ensuring pedestrian safety at junctions. However, pedestrians routinely cross at these locations rather than using adjacent overpasses or underpasses, even in the presence of barriers <em>—</em> a practice popularly called <a href="https://duac.org.in/Upload/City%20Level%20Studies/Transport%20studies/653962684171893.pdf">jaywalking</a>.</p><p>Pedestrians often jaywalk because of the physical exertion and inconvenience associated with ascending overpasses or navigating underpasses, particularly when pedestrian facilities are seen as inaccessible or uncomfortable. </p><p>Bus stops, particularly those in high-traffic areas or along arterial highways, pose another significant threat to pedestrian safety. Many bus stations are located close to major roads in <a href="https://doi.org/10.1016/j.iatssr.2019.07.001">New Delhi</a>, where heavy traffic makes crossing difficult. These locations are associated with a higher risk of accidents, as pedestrians are required to wait longer to cross.</p><p>In Delhi's peripheral regions, pedestrian infrastructure is still substandard, with many bus stops lacking fundamental amenities such as sidewalks and adequate lighting. Here, pedestrian safety is disproportionately impacted by this lack of infrastructure, particularly in areas that are underserved or have low population density.</p><p><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1369847816000255?via%3Dihub">Studies</a> demonstrate the accessibility of pedestrian crossings significantly influences their efficacy. Nevertheless, cities persist with constructing pedestrian bridges and underpasses to facilitate pedestrian crossings, despite research indicating their limited use owing to inconvenience.

Pedestrian bridges often turn into accident-prone areas as pedestrians tend to avoid using them, opting instead for crosswalks on roads, which exposes them to high-speed traffic.

What could help

Unfortunately, several cities allocate funds to substantial infrastructure projects that do little to improve pedestrian safety. Too frequently, these cities disregard the requirements of public transport users and pedestrians.</p><p>But many solutions could make Indian cities safer and more accessible.</p><p>Safety interventions, including rumble strips and speed bumps, can lower vehicle speeds and boost pedestrian safety, especially on thoroughfares with regular pedestrian crossings.</p><p>What’s more, minor roundabouts can efficiently reduce traffic speed without a significant price tag.</p><p><a href="https://doi.org/10.1016/j.trf.2016.02.005">Studies</a> suggest pedestrian crossings should prioritise convenience to promote their use and decrease the urge for pedestrians to cross at hazardous locations.</p><p>The quality of urban life in India could also be improved by enforcing traffic regulations; reducing road and pavement encroachments; and providing wider pavements. A comprehensive approach to intersection design that accounts for pedestrian density, crossing demand and visibility is also crucial for improving pedestrian safety.</p><p>A safe and accessible pedestrian environment promotes more people to take non-motorised forms of transportation such as walking and biking. As well as exerting no environmental impact, these forms of transport can fulfil a substantial segment of travel demand in India’s urban areas.</p><p>Investing in non-motorised transport and public transportation infrastructure will enable Indian cities to diminish their dependence on personal motor vehicles, lower fuel consumption, and reduce CO2 emissions.</p>.<p><em><strong>(Shalini Rankavat is an associate professor at School of Engineering, Shiv Nadar University)</strong></em></p><p><em><strong>(This article was first published under Creative Commons by 360info)</strong></em></p>