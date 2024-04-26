Owning a foreign language

We use ‘foreign’ words with all their associations in unique ways. In the Tamil film Enga Veetu Mahalakshmi, the scene is a village with, on the face of it, contentment and self-sufficiency. There is a dance sequence, ‘pattanamdam pogalama dee pombale, panam-kaas tedalaama dee (let’s move to the city, dear, in search of [more] money). The man clearly wants to migrate to the city where he believes there is a new world bursting with opportunities. His wife beseeches him not to, across the song. She says: